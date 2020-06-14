Semi-Pro Appalachian Outlaws return to the gridiron

The Independent American Football League suspended the season due to COVID-19 after kicking off in February

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The IAFL’s Appalachian Outlaws had no problem kicking their season off on February 25 against the Smokey Mountain Ravens, it came to a screeching halt once COVID-19 restrictions came into play.

It’s been nearly four months since this team took the field, but they suited back up Sunday afternoon in preparation for the resumption of the season this Saturday. No one could prepare for the action to stop, so it’s been quite a roller coaster of emotions for the players.

“Heartbroken, for sure, heartbroken,” Malike Ellis said. “We played our first game and then had a few weeks off and then they said we’re postponing, so we were heartbroken.”

Xavier Bryant echoed his teammates emotions.

“When I found out it was depressing, but I got over it, but now that I heard the good news and that our season is taking place, it’s a dream come true,” Bryant said.

If anyone over the age of 18 that hasn’t signed an offer to play college football this upcoming season can still join the team. Head to the Outlaws Facebook page for the contact information.