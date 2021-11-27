Second half surge against Lees-McRae keeps ETSU’s winning ways going

Nine players scored at least one point as the Buccaneers chalked up an 18-point victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team was scratching and clawing for a six-point first half lead against Lees-McRae, but the Buccaneers pulled away for 92-74 victory Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers shot 44 percent from the field in the first half, but were struggling from behind the arc, connecting on just two of 14 chances. Desmond Oliver and his squad were able to take advantage of the Cats turnovers, scoring 17 off Lees-McRae’s mistakes.

East Tennessee State continued to keep its foot on the gas coming out of the break, going on a 15-2 run midway through the second half. The Banner Elk college was trying to stick with its counterpart, but the Johnson City squad closed out strong.

Nine different Buccaneers chalked up a least one point with guard David Sloan leading the way with 15, five assists and four steals. Guard Jordan King and forward Charlie Weber each finished with identical 14 points. King chipped five rebounds as well with Weber hauling in 10 boards.

Lees-McRae also had some studs that were filling up the box score with four Bobcats finishing with double figures. Guard Justin Nichelson tallied a game-high 16 points along with five rebounds. Forward London England chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Guard Jaylin Stewart scored 12 with Sidney Dollar earning 10 points.

The Buccaneers put their five-game winning streak on the line when the Johnson City squad travels to UAB on Wednesday.