SEC: Voluntary in-person athletic activities can resume June 8 under supervision

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sports in the southeast are taking a step toward returning to normal, according to the Southeastern Conference.

A tweet from the SEC says voluntary in-person athletic activities will be allowed to resume on campuses June 8.

ALERT-Voluntary in-person athletics activities may resume on @SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 22, 2020

Activities may only continue at the discretion of each individual university.

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer tweeted out his own statement, saying they are excited for the return of student-athletes to campus.

My statement regarding today's announcement from the @SEC.



Health and safety remain our top priority. pic.twitter.com/5JKn5wvHqH — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) May 22, 2020

Fulmer said in his statement UT will resume activities on June 8, and staff and student-athletes should be prepared for a “new normal.”

The tweet says the activities will be under “strict supervision” by university personnel, and each school will issue their own safety guidelines.

