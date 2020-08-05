SEC pushes back start date for football practices

SEC schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southeastern Conference adjusted dates for the preseason football activities with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17.

The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules. The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Instead of the Volunteers schedule originally kicking off against Charlotte on September 5, Tennessee gets the season underway by hosting Florida on September 26. The Vols were also supposed to travel to Oklahoma and host Furman the two weeks before the Gators.