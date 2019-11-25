What Tennessee Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said about death threats to his QB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt said UT “is doing whatever we need to do to protect everybody involved” after quarterback Jarrett Guarantano said he had received death threats from fans.

“There were so many guys that were there for me throughout the death threats, the mean messages to the sister,” Guarantano was quoted as saying after the Missouri win. “They were all there for me, and it really meant a lot. There were some hectic times for me, and they were there for me every step on the way.”

Responding to a question about the Guarantano’s comments at his Monday press conference, Pruitt said:

“You know that I was the first I’ve heard about it Obviously that’s something that anybody should take very seriously.

“We’re doing whatever we need to do as a university to look into that and protect everybody involved in our program.”

When asked what players should do if they get threats, Pruitt said “It starts with communication and letting everybody know, the proper authorities about how to handle something.”

