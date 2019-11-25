Two Vols earn SEC player of the week honors after win over Mizzou

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After becoming bowl eligible by notching their fourth straight win, two Tennessee Vols have been recognized by the conference for their performances over the weekend.

ICYMI: Tennessee beats Missouri 24-20; Vols become bowl eligible

Redshirt junior QB Jarret Guarantano was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday while junior guard Trey Smith was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Tennessee registered a season-high 526 yards of total offense as Guarantano threw for the fourth-most yards in a single game in program history. Smith earned his second SEC Lineman of the Week honor of the season after winning his first in a win over Mississippi State last month.

It was a historic night for the Tennessee offense. The Tennessee receiving corps set a school record in the win with three receivers ending the night with plus 100 receiving yards. Josh Palmer with 124 yards on six catches, Jauan Jennings with 115 on five catches and Marquez Callaway with 110 yards on six catches.

The Vols return home to Neyland Stadium for their final game of the regular season. Tennessee (6-5) will host Vanderbilt (3-8) for senior day.