Tennessee Vols: Bryce Thompson returns to practice field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee football player, who was suspended from the team after sexual assault charges were filed, practiced with the team on Wednesday.
Thompson, a defensive back, was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in late August and suspended from the team by Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt.
RELATED: Tennessee Vol Bryce Thompson agreed to 2018 restraining order
“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”
The sophomore cornerback was arrested and released from jail overnight, after an altercation around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on campus.
RELATED: Possible next legal steps for Bryce Thompson
LATEST STORIES:
- Sgt. Steve Hinkle, Bristol dispatcher among first responders honored in Nashville on 9/11 anniversary
- McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour player of the year
- Trail Notes: Rock Creek Falls
- Study: Lack of ‘economically attractive’ men to blame for marriage decline
- Tri-Cities logs record-breaking heat for second day