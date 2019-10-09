Radio host staying atop business until Vols win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some University of Tennessee football fans are desperate for a win. However, a Sports Animal morning radio host may be the most desperate one of them all — especially if the weather starts getting cooler.

Radio host Tyler Ivens is living on top of Toyota of Knoxville for a joint-promotion where the personality will stay on the roof until the Vols football team wins its next football game.

The stint is a re-creation of a 1988 ploy by Duncan Stewart. The Vols started that season 0-5, and Stewart took up a perch on a Nashville area billboard. The Vols would lose the next week to Alabama 28-20 before the Vols turned the season around and won five straight to finish the season 5-6.

The 2019 Vols (1-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a 43-14 home loss to No. 3 Georgia and host Mississippi State at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Vols then travel to face No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 17. Tennessee also faces South Carolina

“I don’t know why everyone is making such a big deal about this,” Ivens laughed. “It’s not like I won’t be down by 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon after Tennessee beats Mississippi State.”

If the program fails to win, Ivens will remain atop the business throughout the season until it does. Tennessee’s November slate includes games against University of Alabama at Birmingham, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Ivens mentioned the idea on radio recently while fielding calls from fans following the Georgia letdown. Jason Carson, general manager of Toyota of Knoxville, heard the pitch and reached out to the program.

“We are really excited to have Tyler here, but we don’t want him here long,” Carson said. “Go Vols.”

The radio host will spend his days on top of the business building and will not come down until after a Vols victory. Ivens still plans to host his radio show, remotely, every morning from 6-9 a.m. on 99.1 FM The Sports Animal.