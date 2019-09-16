Pruitt not underestimating new Fla. QB, says he’s undecided on Bryce Thompson traveling with team

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t reading too much into Florida’s forced QB switch ahead of the Vols SEC opener in Gainesville and says he’s undecided on if Bryce Thompson will travel with the team.

After coming off the Vols first win of the season over Chattanooga, Pruitt and the Vols turned their sights to No. 9 Florida as they face three top-ten teams in a four-week stretch.

While Florida will be without starting QB Feleipe Franks after he dislocated his ankle in a win over Kentucky, Pruitt isn’t taking backup QB Kyle Trask lightly.

“Offensively, they are replacing some guys upfront but they’re doing a really nice job. Lost their quarterback this past week but the backup came in and did a really fine job. It’s probably to be expected (from) a guy that’s been in the program for a while, a lot of maturity,” Pruitt said as he evaluated the upcoming opponent in his opening statement.

When asked what would be different with Trask in or the possibility of Florida using two quarterbacks, Pruitt seemed dismissive of a possible change in scheme after watching in Florida’s win over Kentucky.

“They ran their the offense. Same plays, nothing different. Might’ve even executed better. Obviously they scored more points there in a short period of time. It’s a guy that competed for the quarterback job, very talented and has experience.”

After sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson made his return to practice last week following his arrest for domestic assault, Pruitt told reporters he is undecided if Thompson will travel with the team to Florida.

Pruitt expressed optimism when discussing the early season performance of several players, while also stressing then need to cut down on mental errors.

Pruitt praised the performances of defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, linebacker Daniel Bituli as well as the several special teams units.