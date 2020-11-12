LIVE: COVID-19 sidelines multiple SEC games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – COVID-19 has hit the Southeastern Conference hard this week, causing four games to be postponed.

On Monday, Auburn vs. Mississippi State became the first game from the upcoming weekend to be postponed.

On Tuesday, two more games, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee and Alabama vs. LSU. On Wednesday morning, Georgia vs. Missouri became the latest SEC matchup to be shelved due to COVID-19.

Arkansas, one of the teams still scheduled to play this weekend, is having their own issue as head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Two games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12 (Auburn @ Ole Miss and Texas A&M @ Tennessee). The other two are going to be a bit trickier to figure out.

LSU already had one game postponed. The Tigers are now set to face Florida on Dec. 12. Missouri is also set to face Vanderbilt that weekend. Both games were originally set for October 17 but had been rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The only open date left for Alabama and Georgia is Dec. 12. The SEC now has a big decision to make in terms of what to do with these two games.

Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast look at how teams are dealing with the latest spikes in COVID-19 cases and how they could affect the rest of the SEC football season.

