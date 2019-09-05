6 things to know about the first football game in Neyland with alcohol sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Saturday will be the first where alcohol is sold in Neyland Stadium.

There’s even a bit of a “refueling” theme to the Tennessee Game Day. Here’s what you need to know about alcohol in Neyland Stadium and Game Day.

— Alcohol: Beer will be sold at concession stands and kiosks and wine will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Club.

A maximum of two alcoholic beverage may be purchased and drinks must be poured in clear cups.

Alcohol sales end at the end of the third quarter. These won’t be “Happy Hour” prices.

Here’s more on the UT alcohol policy during games.

— Flyover: The 134th Air Refueling Wing, the Tennessee Air National Guard unit based at McGhee-Tyson Airport, will do a flyover of Neyland Stadium at the conclusion of the National Anthem.

— Vol Walk: The Vol Walk begins at 4:45 p.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard.

— The Band: The Pride of the Southland Band marches at 5:30 p.m. from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center and will perform a musical salute on the Hill before entering the stadium.

FORECAST: Rain is not expected to be an issue on Saturday

— Scooters: Just like last week, all rentable electric scooters approved by the City of Knoxville (VeoRide and Spin) will be disabled and removed before the game.

— On the Field: The Vols are playing Brigham Young University. The two teams have never played each other.

The game is 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Tennessee is scheduled to play in Provo, Utah, in September 2023 in the home-and-home series. The BYU Cougars won a national championship in 1984.

Both teams have a lot to prove, coming off losses last week. Tennessee lost to Georgia State 38-30 and BYU lost 30-12 to Utah. BYU plays as an independent.