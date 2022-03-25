The former ETSU standout currently sits 48th in the World Golf Rankings

AUSTIN, Texas (WJHL) – Former East Tennessee State golfer Séamus Power punched his ticket to The Masters by finishing in the last 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Friday afternoon at the Austin County Club.

Power’s finish in the last 16 means that he’ll hold onto a spot in the top 50 world golf rankings, an automatic qualifier for the prestigious tournament in Augusta, Georgia. The cutoff for the tournament was this upcoming Monday.

The journey to The Masters has been a winding road with Power being ranked 429th in the world at the end of 2020 before winning the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour last summer.

Power has three Top-10 finishes this season and currently ranks 22 in the FedEx Cup standings entering Saturday. The Irishman becomes the second Buccaneer to qualify for The Masters with current assistant coach Mike Hulbert becoming the first Buc back in 1987.

The Masters tournament begins on April 7th and wraps up the 10th.