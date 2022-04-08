The former Buccaneer finished the second round tied for (score), shooting four over

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State golfer Séamus Power will be sticking around Augusta a couple more days with the former Buccaneer sneaking inside the cutline following Friday’s second round.

Power finished with identical 74’s over the first two rounds, good enough for +4. The Irishman was fluttering above and below the cutline throughout the entire second round, but he’ll be the first Buccaneer alum competing for a Green Jacket on the weekend since current assistant Mike Hulbert did it back in 1992. Hulbert finished tied for 19th that tournament.

Power was steady coming out of the gates in the second round, carding four-straight par’s, but found some trouble on five and six. His first shot on five sliced right and into the woods. He rebounded well, finding the green on his fourth shot, but his putt came up short, forcing a bogey.

The sixth hole was problematic as well with Seamus over powering his shot, hitting into the gallery behind the hole. His chip shot came up short, forcing him to putt from the fringe which eventually led to another bogey.

The struggles continued for the Irishman on eight with Power’s tee shot finding a bunker. He rebounded well though, placing it on the green on his third shot. Looking at a chance to get a birdie, Power came up short on his putt and then his par opportunity barely missed to the left. He finished the front nine three-over.

He recorded his first birdie of the tournament on hole 10. His second shot dropped the ball within feet of the tin, leading to an easy putt for Power. He then carded back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12. He rebounded with a birdie on 13 and another on 16.

Power and Shane Lowry were the only Irishman to make the cut.