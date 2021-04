JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School’s Jenna Hutchins has committed to running at Brigham-Young University.

In a tweet Monday morning, Hutchins’ father, Rick Hutchins, announced she has committed to BYU.

Excited to announce Jenna has committed to Brigham Young University. BYU & Coach Diljeet Taylor are the perfect fit. Jenna is so grateful for this opportunity. We appreciate everyone‘s support. #BYUrun4her @KeithTurner44 @ddosanjhtaylor @milesplit @runthe8 @CurlyLiv15 pic.twitter.com/pbxiOOIpWF — Rick (@RhutchinsRick) April 5, 2021

Hutchins has not only won the girl’s cross country state championship more than once, but she also set a state record in 2020.

She was named the 2020 D1 Large School Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and is the first high school girl to break 16 minutes in cross country.