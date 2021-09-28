Science Hill’s first half goal holds as the Toppers topple Knox Catholic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A goal from Science Hill senior midfielder Taylor Jones ended up being the deciding factor in the Toppers showdown against Knox Catholic with the Johnson City squad earning the 1-0 victory Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

The goal came after a Topper crossed it with numerous players fighting for position before the ball skipped to Jones, who ripped it off the second bounce to find the back of the net. This goal came in the 22nd minute, which held the rest of the contest.

GOAL OF THE YEAR??? @TopperSoccer took down Knox Catholic 1-0 with an ABSOLUTE FIRECRACKER from @tmjsoccer!@SHToppersATH pic.twitter.com/e3ZmYkEBPn — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) September 29, 2021

The Toppers travel to Karns on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season at home with a showdown against Daniel Boone next Tuesday.