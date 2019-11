JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tray Boyd III and Bo Hodges scored a combined 41 points and Vonnie Patterson grabbed 14 rebounds to carry the ETSU men's basketball team to a 78-69 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday night inside Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers maintained a lead from midway in the first half, despite the Mountaineers rallying in the second half and pulling within two points.