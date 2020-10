The Toppers chalked up a 9-0 victory over the Trailblazers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill had no shortage of offense Tuesday night as the Toppers rattled off eight goals in the first 30 minutes against Daniel Boone and finished off the game with a 9-0 victory.

Since Dobyns-Bennett took down Tennessee High 4-0 Tuesday night, Science Hill will battle the Indians Thursday night.