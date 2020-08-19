Science Hill seeking revenge against reigning state champ Elizabethton

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton has gotten the best of its crosstown counterpart the past two years, including a 28-20 victory at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

The Toppers have a plethora of young talent and these underclassmen will have to step up against an experienced Cyclones squad. The reigning state champs feature 4A Mr. Football semi-finalist in quarterback Bryson Rollins, along with wide receiver Parker Hughes and running back Deuce Morton. Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said his squad has to be crisp from the first snap.

“Probably execute more than anything, this early, you’re going to see some rough football early for everybody because there’s no scrimmages, so I guess having a team that’s coming back is an advantage for sure,” Carter said.

Science Hill’s roster has under 20 seniors, but senior left tackle Joseph Giturwa knows the Toppers have to execute their style of game if they want to take down the Cyclones.

“We just got to play us, we just got to be us. Don’t try to be superman, just go out there and execute our plays,” Giturwa said.

Five-star kicker Kade Hensley, who’s got interest from Iowa State and Chattanooga, along with a couple of other schools, discussed how last year’s loss has been festering over the past year.

“Everybody’s got all summer to sit there and think about it and you think about last year, how we’ve lost and this year,” Hensley said. “We want to come out of there and win and it just builds up all year, so we finally get out there and go hit somebody else with a different colored jersey on.”

The Hilltoppers and the Cyclones kickoff in Elizabethton at 7:30 p.m.