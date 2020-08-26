Science Hill pulls away in second half to take down Tennessee High

The Hilltoppers rattled off two goals in the second half to capture the 4-1 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill led 2-0 at halftime, but Tennessee High came out of the gates firing with junior Amelia Teri scoring the first goal of the half, but the Toppers closed out strong with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Sophomores Megan Burleson and Nora Pugh scored the second half goals for the Hilltoppers. Science Hill looks to stay undefeated when it heads to Knox Catholic on Thursday, while Tennessee High hopes to get back in the win column when it travels to Sullivan Central on Thursday.