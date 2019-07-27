Science Hill Prepares for 2019 with Plenty of Experienced Underclassmen

The Hilltoppers finished last season with a 6-6 record, making a trip to the postseason

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Science Hill finished 2018 with a 6-6 record, but the Hilltoppers easily could’ve bolstered their mark.

Science Hill fell by one possession scores in four of their losses, including three that were decided by a field goal or less.

Closing out games will be crucial this season and head coach Stacy Carter knows his experienced underclassmen are going to be important aspects.

“Well I guess the weakness is we did lose a lot of the offense line, but we got a lot of good talent,” Carter said. “They’re young, but good talent, we’re excited about the guys on there. The strengths are our skill guys, we got all our skill guys back and they’re a lot more mature then they’ve been and our quarterback is playing pretty well at a high level.”

One of those skill guys is senior wide receiver and defensive back Nicholas Copenhaver, who said the Hilltoppers are looking impressive this offseason.

“Pretty excited, we’ve had a great camp so far, great summer. Happy to have a lot of seniors coming back, especially on the defensive side,” Copenhaver said. “It’s always great to have a bunch of all-conference guys like Jaiden Miles and Jack Conkin coming back on the defensive side, so pretty excited.”

Science Hill kicks off their season with a home game against Elizabethton on August 23.