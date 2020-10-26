Science Hill motivated to close out the regular season strong

The Toppers could at least win part of the region title with a victory against Bearden on Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill had plenty of momentum heading into the 2019 season finale after beating Dobyns-Bennett, but missed on a great opportunity in the final game against Bearden as the Toppers dropped 31-20.

The Johnson City squad squandered away big postseason implications and had to travel to top-ranked Maryville in the first round, losing 42-0. Stacy Carter and his boys have won six out of its last seven games, including a 31-21 victory over Dobyns-Bennett last week. Junior Jeremiah Hise knows this team can’t get too high after what happened last season.

“We’re trying to put away the D-B game. It was a really, really good game, but last year I feel like we took it to our head too much and we’re trying to put it aside and really think on this game,” Hise said.

Despite missing one of the areas best backs in Caleb Mazeoff, who’s out for the season with a knee injury, Toppers junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond finished with nearly 300 passing yards against the Tribe. The first-year starter knows his squad has to keep their foot on the gas.

“It’s important that we not let up at all and play our game and I think that was the main problem that we had last year, we kind of let up at the end and my goal right now is to keep this team level-headed.”

Carter echoed what his quarterback had to say and mentioned he doesn’t have to remind his kids what’s on the line for Friday’s game.

“Kids will be ready, I think they know what the stakes are for this game and what we really have to do to win it.”