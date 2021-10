The Toppers were kickstarted by four first half goals that sealed a 9-0 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill wasted little time getting the upperhand against Daniel Boone and the Toppers continued to roll against the Blazers with a 9-0 win Tuesday night at Steve Spurrier Field.

The Johnson City squad rattled off four first half goals and picked up the pace in the next 40 minutes with five goals in the second half.