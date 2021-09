JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill student-athlete Caraleigh Helton passed away last December, but the Toppers held a ceremony before their showdown against Dobyns-Bennett.

Please join us tonight as the Lady Toppers remember Caraleigh Helton. The theme for the night is University of Kentucky Blue, as that was Caraleigh's favorite team. The JV game starts at 6 PM and the varsity match will begin at 7:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/2MV9IXk9oa — Science Hill Athletics (@SHToppersATH) September 21, 2021

The Toppers honored Helton the right way by chalking up a 4-0 victory over the Indians. The dedication to Helton was held between the junior varsity and varsity contests. The program retired her number, while giving the jersey to her parents.