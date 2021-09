The Hilltoppers closed out the match by winning the last two sets

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill each traded sets to start off the match, but the Toppers were able to pull away for the 3-1 victory Tuesday night at the Van Huss Dome.

The Hilltoppers took the first set 25-19, but the Indians returned the favor by taking the second set by the identical score. Science Hill closed out strong though by winning the third (25-15) and fourth (26-24).