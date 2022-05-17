Johnson City, TN — Region 1-AAA soccer tonight featured Science Hill hosting Jefferson Co. just like baseball did last night.

Toppers were already on top 1-0 Isiah Neal on the left side of the net finds a spot on the right side for the score, Toppers led 2-0.

Still in the 2nd half Toppers at it again or should I say, Neal, this kick is so hard it deflects off a Patriot player the goalie comes out to hit it forward, but misses it, but the topspin then sends the ball it into the net for the score.

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, Toppers win 3-0 and will face D-B for the title on Thursday