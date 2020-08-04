Science Hill gearing up for the 2020 season

The Toppers are scheduled to travel to Elizabethton for their season-opening showdown on August 21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee is planning on playing high school football in 17 days and Science Hill finished their heat acclamation period on Monday.

The Hilltoppers wrapped up 2019 with a 4-7 record and would’ve liked to use the spring to work with the younger guys, but COVID-19 put a halt on any of those preparations. Head coach Stacy Carter knows how much crucial time his squad and other teams lost these past couple months.

“You know this is the first time we’re now just going over tackling, stuff you do in the spring,” Carter said.

“Teaching these kids how do things right, so you’ve got three weeks before you’re first game and trying to cover things you covered way back in the spring and with the younger guys, it was the only guys you had to do it with it and now you do it with a lot of guys.”

Junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond, who’s expected to take over the reins on the offense, appreciates being back on the field.

“It’s been a while since we’ve got the pads on, just thankful that we can get out here, get the team together, run routes, run plays, makes sure everyone’s on the right page, so we can get ready in these next couple of weeks,” Diamond said.