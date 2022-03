JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill baseball team wasted little time on their title defense with the Toppers rolling for a 10-3 victory over Bearden Monday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Toppers scored two runs in the first and two in the second, but the Johnson City team busted this game wide open in the fourth. Science Hill scored five in the frame to lead 8-0 after the fourth.

Science Hill looks to keep it rolling when they host Knoxville Central on Tuesday.