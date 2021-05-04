Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett each chalk up victories on the diamond

The Toppers took down Sullivan East, while the Indians dismantled Sullivan Central

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett high school baseball teams found the win column Tuesday night.

The Toppers were able to hold off Sullivan East for a 4-2 win, while the Indians also saw success against a Sullivan County school with a 10-0 victory over Central.

The victory moves Science Hill’s record to 24-9 with D-B’s improving to 23-9. These squads were battling all season long in the Big 7 Conference with the Toppers finishing on top with an 11-1 record, while the Tribe had an 8-4 mark.