Both the Toppers and the Indians recorded shutouts in their respective victories

JOHNSON CITH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett boys soccer teams were stellar on both ends of the field in their respective games as each team chalked up shutout wins Tuesday night.

The Toppers went on the road and took down Tennessee High 5-0, while the Indians beat David Crockett 6-0 in Kingsport.

The win moves Science Hill’s district record to 3-1, while the victory kept Dobyns-Bennett’s undefeated in the district with a 5-0 mark.