KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The only bump along the road for Sullivan South in 2020 was missing its opener due to Covid, but after being absent from week one, the Rebels are firing on all cylinders.

Justin Hilton and his boys are 4-0 this season and outscoring opponents 145-24. A Rebels county counterpart and longtime rival, Central, is also having plenty of success this season. The Cougars are 2-1 on the year and haven't scored less than 26 points this season.