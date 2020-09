BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The last time Tennessee High and Greeneville squared off was back in 2010 and it's a showdown the Vikings would rather forget as the Green Devils rolled past their counterparts 56-7.

Both squads enter Friday's showdown coming off a win with Tennessee High beating Morristown East 45-20, while Greeneville shutting out Austin East 42-0. The contest between the Vikings and Devils wasn't originally on the schedule, but the Bristol squad welcomes the challenge.