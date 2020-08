The Hilltoppers snag the first two sets then wrap up the match in the fourth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill volleyball team wasted little time reaching for success in 2020, chalking up a season-opening 3-1 victory over Sullivan Central Monday night at Sullivan Central High School.

The Hilltoppers try to keep momentum going when they host on Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday, while the Cougars try to bounce back when they host Tennessee High on Tuesday.