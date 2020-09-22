Science Hill bracing for showdown against Knoxville Catholic

The Toppers are riding a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2018

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill hasn’t hit many bumps along the road since their season-opening showdown against Elizabethton, but Knoxville Catholic could give the Toppers fits Friday night.

The Irish are led by quarterback Kaden Martin, the No. 297 player in the ESPN 300 rankings, who’s received offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, USC and Ole Miss. He’s also the son of former Tennessee star quarterback and current Tennessee assistant head coach Tee Martin.

Science Hill fell at Knoxville Catholic 48-17 last season and even with both squads returning players from last years showdown, Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter knows each team has changed a lot from their 2019 meeting.

“It’s a different team, not really taking a whole lot from that, this is a different team, it’s a different quarterback, it’s a different style, we’re even playing a different style of defense than we were last year,” Carter said. “So there’s a lot of difference from that, but I think we respect and we know what those guys got, some of those guys are back, their same quarterback, which is Tee Martin’s son.”

The Irish enter Friday on a two-game losing streak, so Science Hill senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Joseph Giturwa expects a motivated Catholic squad.

“I’m expecting them to come out with their A-Game, they just lost two games in a row and they’re probably a hungry football team,” Giturwa said.