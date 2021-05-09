Saturday’s district baseball showdowns result in gritty games

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Winners advance to the next round, while the losers have to battle to keep their seasons alive in the losers bracket
by: Jesse Krull
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Saturday’s high school baseball action are as follows.
Unicoi County- 6Elizabethton- 4
Daniel Boone- 1Science Hill- 2
Tennessee High- 6Dobyns-Bennett 2
FULL SEND SATURDAY: Plenty of action all over the Tri-Cities today. District tourney games (@BlazerBoone–@Topper_Baseball, @THS_Vikings–@DBHSBASEBALL), @ETSU_Baseball hosts UNCG and the final day of the 41st Watauga Orthopaedics Relays. Highlights of everything on @WJHL11 tonight pic.twitter.com/PvVEuJ8F5e— Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 8, 2021
