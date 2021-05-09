Saturday’s district baseball showdowns result in gritty games

Winners advance to the next round, while the losers have to battle to keep their seasons alive in the losers bracket

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Saturday’s high school baseball action are as follows.

Unicoi County- 6
Elizabethton- 4

Daniel Boone- 1
Science Hill- 2

Tennessee High- 6
Dobyns-Bennett 2

