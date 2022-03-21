The freshman connected on a triple with 20 seconds left to give the Volunteers a 70-67 win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee women’s basketball team pulled away from Belmont late in the fourth quarter for a 70-67 victory Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Volunteers were ahead coming into the fourth quarter, but the Bruins picked up some steam and held a three-point lead with 3:28 left in the game.

Big Orange answered with forward Alexus Dye scoring on back-to-back possessions, tying the game up at 64. Belmont snatched the lead back with layup from Madison Bartley. Following the field goal, both teams went scoreless for the next two minutes until Sara Puckett knocked down a three with 20 seconds to go, giving Tennessee a one-point lead. The Vols knocked down a couple of free throws to put the game on ice.

Dye led the charge for the Volunteers, racking up 20 points and 11 rebounds. Center Tamari Key wasn’t too far behind with 18 points and four boards. Puckett chalked up 12 points and five rebounds.

Guard Destinee Wells was the focal points of the Bruins offense, scoring 22 points on nine of 25 shooting.

The Volunteers square off against Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday