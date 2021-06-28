Santiago Vescovi was named to Uruguay’s 12-man qualifying roster

The junior was second in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio this past season at Tennessee

Santiago Vescovi makes Uruguay Olympic qualifying roster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee junior guard Santiago Vescovi was officially picked to be part of Uruguay’s 12-man Olympic qualifying roster, which is set to begin qualifying competition in Canada on Tuesday.

The guard was named to the country’s initial 16-man roster and made the cut after practicing with the team the past couple of weeks.

The members of Uruguay’s 12-man roster are set to begin competition in group stage games against Turkey and Czech Republic on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before advancing to a bracket stage that will also include two of Greece, China and Canada. The winner of the bracket stage will earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to run from July 23 through August 8.

Vescovi will try to be a contributing factor for his national team after being a crucial part of the Volunteers this past season. The junior led Tennessee in minutes, assists per game and his 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio also led the team and was second among all SEC players.

