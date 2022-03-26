KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s basketball season ended last week, but the Volunteers are already feeling the ripple effects of the offseason with guard Santiago Vescovi declaring on social media that he’s going to go through the NBA Draft evaluation.

Vescovi added that he’s “looking forward to the valuable experience and feedback” in a Instagram post he shared on Saturday.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our team this season. This year’s team was very special and playing alongside this group of teammates made my love for the game grow even stronger,” Vescovi said in his post.

“Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of the opportunity while maintaining my college eligibility. I know I have the full support of Vol Nation and I look forward to the valuable experience and feedback I’ll receive in the weeks to come.”

Vescovi was a crucial part to the Volunteers success this season, sitting second in points per game with 13.3 while posting 4.4 rebounds a contest. He was also the SEC’s best three-point shooter this season.

Numerous players do this when looking at the next step of their career, but a lot of these players come back to their respective teams. The junior out of Uruguay will still maintain his eligibility and will have two years left if he decides to return to Knoxville.