Sanders treating Chattanooga like every other SoCon contest

The Bucs and Mercer are the only teams that are undefeated in SoCon play

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since 1997, the ETSU football team is ranked in the top 10 with the Buccaneers pulling down the 10th spot in each the AFCA Coaches and STATS Perform FCS Polls that were released Monday.

The Johnson City squad is 6-0 for just the third time in school history with this years Bucs joining the company of the 1936 and 1969 teams. There’s only seven other squads that are still undefeated at the FCS level with ETSU and Eastern Washington the only teams that are 6-0.

If the Buccaneers want to keep the clean sheet, it won’t be easy with East Tennessee State traveling to Chattanooga this Saturday and Furman next week with the Buccaneers hosting VMI after a bye week in the first week of November.

“Every game you play for us needs to be a rivalry game, whether it’s Chattanooga or Western Carolina, no question this one means more to a lot of the fans, probably means more to some of the alumni,” Sanders said.

Last week’s 27-point over the Citadel marked the largest conference win since the program returned in 2015 and the largest since Nov. 15, 2003 when taking down Chattanooga 68-7. Despite this past weekends performances, Coach Sanders is expecting another battle with the Mocs.

“Most of these guys are like me. We fight and claw to win every game, whether it’s Chattanooga, Western, whether it’s Citadel, Wofford, whoever, it seems like whoever we play, every week we need to win to accomplish something,” Sanders said.

Saturday’s contest kicks off at 1:30 p.m.