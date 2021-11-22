Sanders thankful for bye week, ‘mental break’ from the game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Numerous positives came from the fact that the Buccaneers were able to lock down a seed in the FCS Playoffs.

ETSU will host a postseason game in two weeks, the first since 1996. They’ll also be able to rest with a bye week coming as a result of their seventh seed. The last time the Buccaneers had a bye week was week eight after their showdown against Furman then rattled off three-straight wins.

Head coach Randy Sanders mentioned how crucial a bye week can be to the players mental and psychical state.

“Been three tough weeks, the guys have responded great. They’ve tried to do what I’ve asked them to do and what our staff has asked them to do,” Sanders said.

“None of our games have been easy, so hopefully getting another little break right here from a mental standout points as well as a physical standpoint, especially the mental.”

The Johnson City squad will either face Pioneer League champion Davidson or Big South winner Kennesaw State. The second round showdown will take place December 4 at 2 p.m.

Davidson is riding a four-game winning streak, including a 45-14 win over Drake in the regular season finale. The Wildcats are second in the Pioneer League in scoring offense (37.1 ppg) and fifth in scoring defense (28.9).

Kennesaw State also has plenty of momentum heading into the postseason with a nine-game winning streak. The Owls have the Big South’s second-best scoring offense (29.2) and the leagues best defense (17.6).

Both these squads faced Southern Conference opponents in the regular season. Davidson squared off against VMI in the season-opener, dropping that contest 45-24. Kennesaw State squared off against Wofford in which the Owls dismantle the Terriers 31-10.