Sanders tabs experienced Riddell as starter against Vanderbilt

The redshirt-freshman tossed for 575 yards and three touchdowns last spring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last time Vanderbilt and ETSU met, quarterback Tyler Riddell was a true freshman and only completed one pass for 18 yards in the 38-0 loss to the Commodores.

He’ll get another crack at the Nashville squad with head coach Randy Sanders officially naming Riddell the starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener. The Tampa Bay native is the lone quarterback on the roster who has game experience against the Commodores.

Riddell will be making his fourth career start for the Johnson City team with the redshirt-freshman finishing 2-1 as a starter during the spring season. He chalked up 575 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

“I expect him [Riddell] to play well on Saturday,” Sanders said. “You put the best 11 players out there on both sides of the ball that give you the best chance of winning football games. At this point, Tyler gives us the best opportunity to win.”

The Buccaneers and Commodores kickoff on Saturday at 8 p.m.