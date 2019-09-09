Sanders Satisfied With Home-Opening Victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU chalked up its third-straight home-opening victory with a 48-10 thumping over Shorter Saturday afternoon.

The Bucs chalked up 491 total yards, while holding the Hawks to 163. Redhsirt-freshman quarterback Trey Mitchell was just one pass away from breaking the program record for the most consecutive completions. The Knoxville native racked up 173 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on 14 of 15 attempts.

Overall head coach Randy Sanders was pleased with how his squad performed in front of a big crowd at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

“To come out and play with the people in the stands and the band playing with the lights on and you’re playing against a different colored jersey, you take advantage of it,” Sanders said. “There’s much to be learned from those experiences. We played one team where we stepped up, we played one team that was stepping up to play us and now we’re getting ready to play our peers the rest of the way, so we have to be ready to go.”

Redshirt-defensive lineman Nasir Player mentioned how him and his teammates wanted to improve from last week’s loss to Appalachian State.

“I thought we did a good job of responding after last week’s game, none of us were satisfied with what happened last week, so we made it a point to have a good week of practice and just not let what happened last week happen again,” Player said.

The Bucs kick off SoCon play when they host VMI next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.