Sanders Disappointed with Offense Against VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On a night where William B. Greene Junior Stadium faced numerous setbacks due to lighting, ETSU’s offense also seemed unable to get in a groove for most of the game.

The Bucs held the lead against VMI in the fourth quarter, but the Keydets forced overtime with a field goal in the waning seconds of regulation and scored on their first possession of the extra session. East Tennessee had a chance to tie, but VMI’s defense buckled down.

Head coach Randy Sanders said there wasn’t a lot of energy from the offense for most of the game.

“Offensively, I thought it took us a long time to get our focus and to get our energy, wasn’t a lot of juice in the group,” Sanders said. “I thought two or three of them were trying to get some of them going, but there were some of them that kind of played like they were tired or lethargic…whatever it was.”

The Bucs hope to bounce back when they host Austin Peay on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.