The Buccaneers didn't score a field goal in the final five minutes of their 77-73 loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team stumbled in the most crucial part of Saturday’s game against Samford with the Buccaneers unable to score a field goal in the final five minutes of their 77-73 loss at Freedom Hall.

Desmond Oliver and his team trailed by four at the break after not scoring in the first three and-a-half minutes of the first half. The Buccaneers fought back in the next 20 minutes and actually led by five midway through the half. The Bulldogs snatched the lead back and never let it slip again.

All five Buccaneers starters scored in double figures with guard Jordan King leading the way with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds. Guard Ledarrius Brewer finished with 12 points while guard David Sloan and forward Ty Brewer each chipped in 11. Forward Jayden Seymour tallied 10 points.

Guard Ques Glover was the Bulldogs main threat on offense with a game-high 23 points. Guard Jaden Campbell and forward Jermaine Marshall each recorded 15 while forward Logan Dye finished with 14.

The defeat marks the sixth loss in seven games and gives the Buccaneers a 5-9 SoCon record, good enough for eighth in the conference. ETSU looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Mercer on Wednesday.