Samford Inflicts Revenge on ETSU in Regular Season Finale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee’s six-game winning streak came to a halt in the regular season finale at the hands of Samford when the Bulldogs beat the Buccaneers 3-1 Friday night at Madison Brooks Gymnasium.

ETSU sophomore Sara Esposito led the Bucs with 17 kills as freshman Olivia Cunningham was the only other Buccaneer with double digit kills (11).

Samford was led by senior Kelsi Hobbs, who racked up 17 kills. She was followed by senior Grace Tiesman (15) and sophomore Lauren Deaton (12).

East Tennessee squares off against UNC-Greensboro in the first round of the SoCon tournament on Friday. These two hit the court at 4:30 p.m. in Spartanburg.