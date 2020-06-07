Ryan Terry crowned Tillinghast Champion after one hole playoff

The Nashville native forced a playoff after his approach shot on 18 rolled inches from the hole

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Lipscomb golfer Ryan Terry battled back on the 18th hole to force a playoff against ETSU standout Jack Rhea and the Nashville native won the championship Sunday afternoon at Johnson City Country Club.

Terry entered the day one back of the leaders, Kingsport native and Clemson standout Will Nottingham and Tennessee golfer Spencer Cross. Rhea had to claw his way to the top as well with the ETSU stud and Jonesborough native two shots back when the round started.

*These highlights were recorded before the playoff between Kelly and Rhea.*