JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU baseball team had no shortage of runs in Sunday's home double-header against Georgia State, outscoring the Panthers 23-11 en route to earning the Buccaneers second sweep of the season.

East Tennessee chalked up a program record seven home runs in the 18-7 victory in game one, while the Buccaneers showed resilience in game two with a walk-off winner from senior third baseman Jake Lyle.