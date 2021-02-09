Roundball Roundup 2-9-11

Thirteen games are featured in this edition with a mix of regular and postseason basketball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball action are as follows.

Unicoi County- 56
Sullivan Central- 70 (Boys)

North Greene- 55
Hampton- 57 (Boys)

Tazewell- 42
Gate City- 82 (Boys)

Hidden Valley- 36
Abingdon- 83 (Boys)

Union- 86
Richlands- 33 (Boys)

Ridgeview- 74
Marion- 63 (Boys)

Grundy- 72
Northwood- 50 (Boys)

Graham- 94
Lee High- 56 (Boys)

Oak Hill Red- 63
Providence Academy- 69 (Boys)

Unaka- 58
Sullivan North- (Boys)

North Greene- 77
Hampton- 51 (Girls)

Cloudland- 65
University- 11 (Girls)

Unicoi County- 38
Sullivan Central- 60 (Girls)

