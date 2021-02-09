Roundball Roundup 2-9-11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball action are as follows.
Unicoi County- 56
Sullivan Central- 70 (Boys)
North Greene- 55
Hampton- 57 (Boys)
Tazewell- 42
Gate City- 82 (Boys)
Hidden Valley- 36
Abingdon- 83 (Boys)
Union- 86
Richlands- 33 (Boys)
Ridgeview- 74
Marion- 63 (Boys)
Grundy- 72
Northwood- 50 (Boys)
Graham- 94
Lee High- 56 (Boys)
Oak Hill Red- 63
Providence Academy- 69 (Boys)
Unaka- 58
Sullivan North- (Boys)
North Greene- 77
Hampton- 51 (Girls)
Cloudland- 65
University- 11 (Girls)
Unicoi County- 38
Sullivan Central- 60 (Girls)