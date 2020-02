TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJHL) - Redshirt-junior John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points while Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68 Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. The freshman from Uruguay chalked up eight points.