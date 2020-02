KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee's men's basketball team featured five Vols that scored double figures in the 82-61 victory over Arkansas Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Leading the way was freshman guard Santiago Vescovi, who racked up 20 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Jordan Bowden earned 16 points and six rebounds, while Kingsport native John Fulkerson chipped in 14 points and eight boards. Junior forward Yves Pons recorded 12 points with freshman forward Oliver Nkamhoua finishing with 10.