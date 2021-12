JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Health experts say the nation is on track to ring in yet another new year with COVID-19. During a question and answer session, Tennessee doctors addressed the state of the pandemic and how it's affecting children.

News Channel 11 hosted a virtual Q&A session with a panel of experts Tuesday night to discuss how kids are impacted by COVID-19 as omicron cases surge across the country.